ODUWA (OWC) Price Down 21.1% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $508.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,009.25 or 1.00164404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00037415 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00097002 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars.

