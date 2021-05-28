Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.85

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.85 and traded as high as $29.00. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 186,065 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $112.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.