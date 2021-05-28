Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ODFL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.88.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $264.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $153.57 and a one year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $35,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

