OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $58.18. 482,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,609,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $246.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

