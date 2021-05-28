OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 400 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,239 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $53.02. 106,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,036,960. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

