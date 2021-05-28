Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $32.93

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.93, but opened at $32.02. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 700 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLK. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $137,416,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $36,000,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $24,304,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $24,044,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $22,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

