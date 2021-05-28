Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) versus Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Financial Analysis

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics -715.97% N/A -80.10% Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics $11.16 million 39.38 -$78.21 million ($1.40) -5.14 Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 75.12 -$6.78 million N/A N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and Olink Holding AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 101.39%. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.45%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats Accelerate Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms. It also provides the Accelerate PhenoTest, a test kit for the system, which provides identify and antibiotic susceptibility testing results for patients suspected of bacteremia or fungemia, both life-threatening conditions with high morbidity and mortality risk. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.