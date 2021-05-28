OLO (NYSE:OLO) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) traded up 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $34.15. 7,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 705,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.16.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $263,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $1,578,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $880,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $3,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

