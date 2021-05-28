Opes Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1,073.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,304. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $32.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

