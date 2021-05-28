Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,141 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE remained flat at $$143.91 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,511. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

