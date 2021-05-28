Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hormel Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:HRL opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,278 shares of company stock worth $4,734,958 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

