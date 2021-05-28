Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 12,993 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,831,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 560,332 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,026,000 after acquiring an additional 373,776 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 373,638 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

CHKP opened at $116.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average of $120.55.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

