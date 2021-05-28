Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,734,000 after buying an additional 907,764 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,055,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,516,000 after buying an additional 214,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

