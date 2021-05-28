Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,826 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

MOAT stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31.

