Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.98 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,766 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

