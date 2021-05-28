Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 16,031 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,031 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 60.2% during the first quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 38,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after buying an additional 2,073,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

KHC stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

