Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.26% of Middlesex Water worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.04. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

