Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 813 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cummins by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after buying an additional 381,280 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

NYSE:CMI opened at $259.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.29 and its 200-day moving average is $246.10. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.61 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

