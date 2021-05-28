Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPYU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $4,627,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

