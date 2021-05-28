Oppenheimer Cuts Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $38.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

IOVA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.77.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 143,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 45,115 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 553.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,981 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 108,988 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

