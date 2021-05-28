Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Rating for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

URBN opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,934.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $190,630.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

