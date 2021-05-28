Orange (EPA:ORA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.42

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.42 ($12.26) and traded as high as €10.50 ($12.36). Orange shares last traded at €10.43 ($12.27), with a volume of 4,643,553 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.97 ($15.26).

Get Orange alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of €10.42 and a 200 day moving average of €10.14.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.