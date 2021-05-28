Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,279. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $45.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

