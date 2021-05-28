ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE:IX opened at $87.00 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

