Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNNGY. SEB Equity Research upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equities upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS DNNGY traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.06. 44,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,664. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.25. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

