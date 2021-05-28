OST Price Reaches $0.0170 on Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One OST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $13.02 million and approximately $399,161.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00079738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00019633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.67 or 0.00913022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.07 or 0.09349511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00091158 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

