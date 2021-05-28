Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 132.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,584,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 34,815 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OVV opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.