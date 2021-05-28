Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

NYSE:OVV opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

