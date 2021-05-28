Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OMI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $363,988.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,775.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,775 shares of company stock worth $3,772,596 in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

