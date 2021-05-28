Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.41.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,775 shares of company stock worth $3,772,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.