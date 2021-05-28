Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.19

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

