P.A.W. Capital Corp Acquires New Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000. PLBY Group makes up approximately 2.4% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,608,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $862,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLBY stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 26,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,880. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLBY shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

