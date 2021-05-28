P.A.W. Capital Corp Buys Shares of 30,000 uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. uniQure accounts for about 0.9% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.07% of uniQure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QURE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

QURE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.28. uniQure has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $736,117. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

