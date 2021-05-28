P.A.W. Capital Corp Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.81.

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.43. 58,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $376.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

