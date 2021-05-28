PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Raised by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6,840.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 688.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.67. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.