Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Update

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the April 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ROYTL stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,688. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.
About Pacific Coast Oil Trust
