Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Update

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the April 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROYTL stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,688. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

