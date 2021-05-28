PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Update

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the April 29th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPGPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

MPGPF opened at $8.43 on Friday. PageGroup has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

