PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $3,413,000. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGS. New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

NYSE PAGS opened at $49.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

