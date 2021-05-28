Panda Yield (BBOO) Tops One Day Volume of $15,670.00

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Panda Yield has a market cap of $200,830.68 and approximately $15,670.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00081649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00019352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.49 or 0.00916546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.26 or 0.09284059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00091887 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

