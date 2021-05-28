Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director Sells $452,000.00 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:PRTY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.23. 1,616,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,759. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 3.96. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.
Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
Party City Holdco Company Profile
Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.
