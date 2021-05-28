Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director Sells $452,000.00 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:PRTY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.23. 1,616,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,759. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 3.96. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,722,000 after purchasing an additional 723,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,426 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth $26,972,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 574,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,852 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

