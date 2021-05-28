Patron Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Patron has a market cap of $3.06 million and $9,936.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Patron has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00078290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.99 or 0.00882509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.47 or 0.08991913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00090220 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.