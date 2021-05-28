Pawtocol Price Tops $0.0218 on Top Exchanges (UPI)

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Pawtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded down 44% against the dollar. Pawtocol has a market cap of $5.50 million and $67,213.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00057390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.14 or 0.00321179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00186403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.01 or 0.00774980 BTC.

Pawtocol Coin Profile

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com

Pawtocol Coin Trading

