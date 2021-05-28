Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Increased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises approximately 3.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $15,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,646,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,858. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

