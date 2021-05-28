PDC Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy producer will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDCE. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.85.

PDC Energy stock opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

In related news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,302.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,584. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

