Peel Hunt Raises Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target to GBX 2,430

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target upped by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 99.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Admiral Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,470.33 ($32.28).

Shares of ADM opened at £2,915 ($3,808.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,074.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,984.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £865.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,210 ($28.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,257 ($42.55).

In related news, insider Annette Court bought 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total value of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

