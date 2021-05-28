Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LMP. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 240 ($3.14).

LMP stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.11) on Thursday. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 203.40 ($2.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 225.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 224.54. The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

