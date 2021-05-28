Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Gateley (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (LON:GTLY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Gateley alerts:

Shares of GTLY stock opened at GBX 201.60 ($2.63) on Wednesday. Gateley has a 12 month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 209.36 ($2.74). The firm has a market cap of £237.66 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.