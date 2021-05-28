Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Playtech (LON:PTEC)

Playtech (LON:PTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:PTEC opened at GBX 460.20 ($6.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 462.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 442.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -5.41. Playtech has a 1 year low of GBX 261 ($3.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 518.80 ($6.78).

In related news, insider Andrew Smith acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £26,102 ($34,102.43).

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

