PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

PNNT opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $439.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Ares Management LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 347.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,267 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $3,016,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $1,844,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,252,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth $859,000.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

