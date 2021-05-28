Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRF remained flat at $$15.17 during midday trading on Friday. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

